Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 238K)

Shows 7% longer battery life (134 vs 125 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (566 against 462 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.7% - PWM Not detected - Response time 32.2 ms - Contrast 4608:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 462 nits Realme 9 Pro +23% 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 83.5% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 368 Realme 9 Pro +89% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 1295 Realme 9 Pro +55% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 238902 Realme 9 Pro +68% 400589 CPU 71572 - GPU 52629 - Memory 40859 - UX 74855 - Total score 238902 400589

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Realme UI 3.0 OS size 16.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.1 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 92.4 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 February 2022 Release date June 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.