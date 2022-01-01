Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Shows 7% longer battery life (125 vs 117 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 238K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (612 against 462 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.7% - PWM Not detected - Response time 32.2 ms - Contrast 4608:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 462 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +32% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 83.5% Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 368 Realme 9 Pro Plus +2119% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 1295 Realme 9 Pro Plus +79% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 238902 Realme 9 Pro Plus +112% 505899 CPU 71572 - GPU 52629 - Memory 40859 - UX 74855 - Total score 238902 505899 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Realme UI 3.0 OS size 16.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4 Focal length 29 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 92.4 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 February 2022 Release date June 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.