Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo Realme XT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (125 vs 100 hours)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.9%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +5%
464 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Realme XT +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 1000 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Realme XT +9%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Realme XT +15%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Realme XT +7%
213548
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (228th and 213th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 16.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +38%
18:00 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +11%
18:09 hr
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +13%
34:52 hr
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (15th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +4%
91.8 dB
Realme XT
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme XT. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 9
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi Note 9
3. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Oppo Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo Realme XT
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Realme XT
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Realme XT
9. Huawei P40 Lite and Oppo Realme XT
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish