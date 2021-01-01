Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Reno Z – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Oppo Reno Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1070 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3950 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Reno Z

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Reno Z +6%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Reno Z +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Oppo Reno Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio P90
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 1000 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Reno Z +11%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Reno Z +19%
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Reno Z +5%
209384
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (228th and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3950 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
Reno Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Reno Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Reno Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9
91.8 dB
Reno Z
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2019
Release date June 2020 July 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno Z.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

