Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo Reno Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno Z, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P90 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 1070 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3950 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 410 and 370 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|4608:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Mediatek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Reno Z +11%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Reno Z +19%
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200089
Reno Z +5%
209384
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (228th and 215th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3950 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Talk (3G)
34:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno Z.
