Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.