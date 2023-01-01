Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 148K)

66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 148K) 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (464 against 389 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (464 against 389 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 184 points

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 184 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price Samsung Galaxy A04s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.7% Display tests RGB color space 97.7% 95.1% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 32.2 ms 20 ms Contrast 4608:1 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 +19% 464 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 +3% 83.5% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 14:56 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 05:48 hr 06:35 hr Standby 120 hr 120 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 +2% 35:35 hr Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (104th and 124th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 +18% 92.4 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2020 August 2022 Release date June 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.