Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 148K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (464 against 389 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 368 and 184 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 95.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 20 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9 +19%
464 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +3%
83.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +100%
368
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +19%
1300
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 +66%
246864
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 70992 43206
GPU 58131 25138
Memory 36905 38540
UX 83025 42933
Total score 246864 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C 41.9 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5468
Video editing - 5889
Photo editing - 8306
Data manipulation - 4074
Writing score - 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 14:56 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 05:48 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 120 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 9 +2%
35:35 hr
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (104th and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 9 +18%
92.4 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 August 2022
Release date June 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9T
2. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9
3. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10
4. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 10C
5. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A12
7. Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A23
8. Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A04
9. Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A03
10. Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A13
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish