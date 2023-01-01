Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A14

50 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 149K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 9
468 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +4%
83.5%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +5%
370
Galaxy A14
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +1%
1310
Galaxy A14
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 +67%
250106
Galaxy A14
149395
CPU 70992 40093
GPU 58131 24567
Memory 36905 38370
UX 83025 45318
Total score 250106 149395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.2 °C -
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 715
Web score - 5257
Video editing - 4015
Photo editing - 9663
Data manipulation - 5168
Writing score - 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 16.5 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr -
Watching video 14:56 hr -
Gaming 05:48 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 9
35:35 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 9
92.4 dB
Galaxy A14
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 February 2023
Release date June 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

