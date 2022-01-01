Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.