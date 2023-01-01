Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Shows 12% longer battery life (35:35 vs 31:53 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (35:35 vs 31:53 hours) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 246K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 246K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (725 against 464 nits)

Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (725 against 464 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.7% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.7% 98.3% PWM Not detected 366 Hz Response time 32.2 ms 1 ms Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 9 464 nits Galaxy A33 5G +56% 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 83.5% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 16.5 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 14:56 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 05:48 hr 05:45 hr Standby 120 hr 105 hr General battery life Redmi Note 9 +12% 35:35 hr Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 9 n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Redmi Note 9 n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Redmi Note 9 n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 9 +4% 92.4 dB Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 March 2022 Release date June 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.