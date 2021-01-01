Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5 (2017)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 103K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (125 vs 95 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.81% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (555 against 462 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 71.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy A5 (2017) +20%
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 146.1 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +16%
83.5%
Galaxy A5 (2017)
71.69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~71 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1033 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +98%
204444
Galaxy A5 (2017)
103239
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Samsung Experience
OS size 16.5 GB 11.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +26%
18:00 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017)
14:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +12%
18:09 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +61%
34:52 hr
Galaxy A5 (2017)
21:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length 29 mm 36 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +11%
92.4 dB
Galaxy A5 (2017)
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 January 2017
Release date June 2020 March 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.522 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (34.5%)
36 (65.5%)
Total votes: 55

