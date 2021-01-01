Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (125 vs 102 hours)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 200K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (512 against 464 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 370 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.2%
PWM Not detected 247 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Galaxy A71 +10%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Galaxy A71 +4%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Galaxy A71 +45%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Galaxy A71 +31%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Galaxy A71 +26%
251824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (228th and 191st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 16.5 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +37%
18:00 hr
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +3%
18:09 hr
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +15%
34:52 hr
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (15th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
91.8 dB
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 December 2019
Release date June 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (38.5%)
16 (61.5%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
3. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Oppo Realme 6 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish