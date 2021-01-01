Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (125 vs 117 hours)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (824 against 462 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 207K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.7%
PWM Not detected 367 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy A72 +78%
824 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Galaxy A72 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Galaxy A72 +43%
528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1283
Galaxy A72 +25%
1604
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
207366
Galaxy A72 +21%
251419

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 16.5 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +20%
18:00 hr
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +11%
18:09 hr
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Galaxy A72 +16%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +4%
92.4 dB
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

