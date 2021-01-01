Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy A80 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A80

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy A80

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (125 vs 90 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (603 against 462 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 204K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy A80

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86.03%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy A80 +31%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Galaxy A80 +3%
86.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
369
Galaxy A80 +49%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Galaxy A80 +27%
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
Galaxy A80 +23%
251753
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 16.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +91%
18:00 hr
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +25%
18:09 hr
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +41%
34:52 hr
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Aperture: f/1.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +9%
92.4 dB
Galaxy A80
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2019
Release date June 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A80. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

