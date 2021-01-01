Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.