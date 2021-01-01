Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 490 and 369 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|4608:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Galaxy M32 5G +33%
490
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1285
Galaxy M32 5G +26%
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
205067
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|22.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Talk (3G)
34:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 263 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.
