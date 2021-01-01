Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (125 vs 107 hours)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 204K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (789 against 462 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.89% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 92.39%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 95.4%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +71%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +114%
438211
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 16.5 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +49%
18:00 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +2%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +7%
34:52 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.6
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
92.4 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and S20 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish