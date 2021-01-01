Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (125 vs 97 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 204K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (651 against 462 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.32%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 144.6%
PWM Not detected 227 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy Note 9 +41%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 1000 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Galaxy Note 9 +67%
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
Galaxy Note 9 +56%
318911
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 16.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +46%
18:00 hr
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +10%
18:09 hr
Galaxy Note 9
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +23%
34:52 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.7
Focal length 29 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +29%
92.4 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2018
Release date June 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

