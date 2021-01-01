Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 29% longer battery life (125 vs 97 hours)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 204K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (651 against 462 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.32%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|144.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|227 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Galaxy Note 9 +47%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Galaxy Note 9 +67%
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
244752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
204444
Galaxy Note 9 +56%
318911
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +46%
18:00 hr
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +10%
18:09 hr
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +23%
34:52 hr
28:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|29 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
