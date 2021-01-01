Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (125 vs 83 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 200K)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (700 against 464 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 97.5%
PWM Not detected 232 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 6 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Galaxy S10e +51%
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Galaxy S10e +102%
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Galaxy S10e +48%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Galaxy S10e +92%
384541
AnTuTu Ranking List (233rd and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 16.5 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +63%
18:00 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +19%
18:09 hr
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +69%
34:52 hr
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +11%
91.8 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 February 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

