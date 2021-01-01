Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Galaxy S8 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (125 vs 88 hours)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 184K)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (529 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (638 against 462 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Galaxy S8 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 529 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Galaxy S8 Plus +38%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 1000 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +11%
204444
Galaxy S8 Plus
184476
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size 16.5 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +48%
18:00 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +13%
18:09 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +47%
34:52 hr
Galaxy S8 Plus
23:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.7
Focal length 29 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +11%
92.4 dB
Galaxy S8 Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2017
Release date June 2020 April 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

