Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs V15 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo V15 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Виво V15 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Vivo V15 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo V15 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (469 against 435 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
V15 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +8%
469 nits
V15 Pro
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
V15 Pro +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Vivo V15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 1000 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
V15 Pro +37%
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1307
V15 Pro +24%
1618
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
205002
V15 Pro +8%
220934

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
18:00 hr
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +20%
18:09 hr
V15 Pro
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +25%
34:52 hr
V15 Pro
27:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +11%
92.4 dB
V15 Pro
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2019
Release date June 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Note 9
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Note 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 and Vivo V15 Pro
8. Oppo Realme X2 and Vivo V15 Pro
9. Oppo Reno 2 and Vivo V15 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish