Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo V15 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo V15 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3700 mAh
- Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (469 against 435 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 370 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|4608:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
V15 Pro +37%
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
V15 Pro +24%
1618
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
205002
V15 Pro +8%
220934
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 10
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
18:00 hr
11:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +20%
18:09 hr
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +25%
34:52 hr
27:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 425 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1