Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 238K)
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (750 against 459 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 9738%
PWM Not detected 367 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
459 nits
Vivo V21 +63%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Vivo V21 +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Vivo V21 +55%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1306
Vivo V21 +22%
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9
238569
Vivo V21 +56%
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +11%
18:00 hr
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +5%
18:09 hr
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +4%
34:52 hr
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +1%
92.4 dB
Vivo V21
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2021
Release date June 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 313 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 or Mi A3
2. Redmi Note 9 or Galaxy A51
3. Redmi Note 9 or Galaxy A21s
4. Redmi Note 9 or Mi 9
5. Redmi Note 9 or Galaxy M31
6. Vivo V21 or Galaxy A52
7. Vivo V21 or Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Vivo V21 or Nord 2 5G
9. Vivo V21 or Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Vivo V21 or Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish