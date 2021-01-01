Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo Y31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo Y31

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Виво Y31
Vivo Y31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 183K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 414 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Vivo Y31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
468 nits
Vivo Y31
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Vivo Y31 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Vivo Y31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Vivo Y31 +12%
414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +1%
1327
Vivo Y31
1312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +12%
204751
Vivo Y31
183435
AnTuTu Ranking (239th and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 11
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9
93.2 dB
Vivo Y31
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 January 2021
Release date June 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 213 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 9
2. Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9
3. Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 9
4. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9
5. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9
6. Oppo A31 and Vivo Y31
7. Galaxy J2 Prime and Vivo Y31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish