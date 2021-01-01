Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (125 vs 116 hours)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 204K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (600 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 673 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 96.5%
PWM Not detected 2358 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
468 nits
Mi 10T Lite +28%
600 nits
Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Mi 10T Lite +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Mi 10T Lite +82%
673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1327
Mi 10T Lite +51%
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204751
Mi 10T Lite +59%
324969
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (239th and 139th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
Mi 10T Lite +8%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +44%
18:09 hr
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +1%
34:52 hr
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 29 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +2%
93.2 dB
Mi 10T Lite
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

