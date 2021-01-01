Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 8

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (125 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 204K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (622 against 462 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 140.4%
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Mi 8 +35%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1000 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
369
Mi 8 +37%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi 8 +53%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
Mi 8
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
Mi 8 +67%
340602
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +62%
18:00 hr
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +29%
18:09 hr
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +54%
34:52 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi Note 9
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +14%
92.4 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 May 2018
Release date June 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

