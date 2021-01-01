Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 8 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 1670 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3350 mAh
- Shows 62% longer battery life (125 vs 77 hours)
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 177K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|46.2 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|1276:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +11%
370
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Mi 8 Lite +10%
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +13%
200089
177172
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (228th and 266th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3350 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +76%
18:00 hr
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +78%
18:09 hr
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +17%
34:52 hr
29:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.749 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.585 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
