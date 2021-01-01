Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.