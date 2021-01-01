Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 9 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 1950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3070 mAh
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (125 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (637 against 464 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 200K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Value for money

Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi 9 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Mi 9 SE +37%
637 nits
Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Mi 9 SE +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 1000 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
370
Mi 9 SE +10%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi 9 SE +12%
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Mi 9 SE +10%
219788
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (228th and 205th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +77%
18:00 hr
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +26%
18:09 hr
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +38%
34:52 hr
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +14%
91.8 dB
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 424 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the display, performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

