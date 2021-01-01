Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 98K)
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (125 vs 87 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.48% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (548 against 462 nits)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1359:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Mi A1 +19%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +18%
83.5%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
Mi A1
68326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +108%
204444
Mi A1
98333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +36%
18:00 hr
Mi A1
13:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +64%
18:09 hr
Mi A1
11:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +72%
34:52 hr
Mi A1
20:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length 29 mm 35.96 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +7%
92.4 dB
Mi A1
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date June 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (60%)
6 (40%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Redmi Note 7
7. Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Mi A3
8. Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Redmi 7
9. Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Redmi 8
10. Xiaomi Mi A1 vs A2 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish