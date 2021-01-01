Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Comes with 2010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3010 mAh
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (125 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 160K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (464 against 414 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 77.63%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +12%
464 nits
Mi A2
414 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +8%
83.5%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +10%
370
Mi A2
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +12%
1296
Mi A2
1154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +25%
200089
Mi A2
160653

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +93%
18:00 hr
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +101%
18:09 hr
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
34:52 hr
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +3%
91.8 dB
Mi A2
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2018
Release date June 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (23.5%)
13 (76.5%)
Total votes: 17

