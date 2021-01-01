Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 2010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3010 mAh
- Shows 71% longer battery life (125 vs 73 hours)
- Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 160K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (464 against 414 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|77.63%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|4608:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +10%
370
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +12%
1296
1154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +25%
200089
160653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3010 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +93%
18:00 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +101%
18:09 hr
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +60%
34:52 hr
21:58 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|-
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.963 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|0.639 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
