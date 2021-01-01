Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A3 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi A3 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4030 mAh
  • 38% higher pixel density (395 vs 286 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (462 against 347 nits)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 166K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 314 points
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi A3 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 286 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.3%
Display features - - DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 4608:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 +33%
462 nits
Mi A3 Lite
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 173.8 gramm (6.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +4%
83.5%
Mi A3 Lite
80.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +18%
369
Mi A3 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi A3 Lite +6%
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +23%
204444
Mi A3 Lite
166728
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9
18:00 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Mi A3 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9
92.4 dB
Mi A3 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2019
Release date June 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite or Huawei P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite or Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish