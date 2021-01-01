Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi Max 2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 90K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 9.22% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 15% higher pixel density (395 vs 342 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11.5 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (517 against 462 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|342 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|74.28%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|2232 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|19.6 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|1262:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +118%
369
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +30%
1296
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +126%
204444
90477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:00 hr
Mi Max 2 +7%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Mi Max 2 +18%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +14%
34:52 hr
30:15 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (25th and 17th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|37.63 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|May 2017
|Release date
|June 2020
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
