Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.