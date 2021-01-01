Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi Mix 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 92% longer battery life (125 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 204K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi Mix 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.05%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 43 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1748:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
462 nits
Mi Mix 2 +4%
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +3%
83.5%
Mi Mix 2
81.05%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 540
GPU clock 1000 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9
369
Mi Mix 2 +4%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi Mix 2 +28%
1663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 9
n/a
Mi Mix 2
166706
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
204444
Mi Mix 2 +34%
274853
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +96%
18:00 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +97%
18:09 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +98%
34:52 hr
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 40.82 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +7%
92.4 dB
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date June 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

