Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi Note 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Shows 32% longer battery life (125 vs 95 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (592 against 464 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 200K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 370 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|87.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|137.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|215 Hz
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Mi Note 10 +46%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Mi Note 10 +33%
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
200089
Mi Note 10 +30%
260733
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (228th and 183rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5260 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +46%
18:00 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:09 hr
Mi Note 10 +23%
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +4%
34:52 hr
33:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (15th and 28th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.107 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.392 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4