Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Mi Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Mi Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (125 vs 117 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (591 against 464 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 200K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Mi Note 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 87.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 100%
PWM Not detected 176 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 4608:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Mi Note 10 Lite +27%
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9
83.5%
Mi Note 10 Lite +5%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9
1296
Mi Note 10 Lite +31%
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9
200089
Mi Note 10 Lite +27%
253952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (228th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +45%
18:00 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9
18:09 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +17%
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9
34:52 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +5%
36:31 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (15th and 25th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +11%
91.8 dB
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Nova 7i
6. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish