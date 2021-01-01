Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 239K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (508 against 464 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.7% - PWM Not detected - Response time 32.2 ms - Contrast 4608:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 464 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G +9% 508 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 83.5% Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 369 Poco M4 Pro 5G +61% 595 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 1296 Poco M4 Pro 5G +38% 1782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 239485 Poco M4 Pro 5G +48% 354173 CPU 71572 104318 GPU 52629 83801 Memory 40859 69450 UX 74855 97449 Total score 239485 354173 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 9 n/a Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 7 FPS Graphics score - 1232 PCMark 3.0 score - 8880 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition MIUI 12.5 OS size 16.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.45 Focal length 29 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 9 92.4 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 November 2021 Release date June 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.