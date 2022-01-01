Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.