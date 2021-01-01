Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.