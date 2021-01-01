Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Note 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 140K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9
vs
Redmi Note 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 81.36%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 2358 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast 4608:1 1139:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9
464 nits
Redmi Note 6 Pro +3%
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 +3%
83.5%
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 509
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +42%
200089
Redmi Note 6 Pro
140890

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +74%
18:00 hr
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +58%
18:09 hr
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +27%
34:52 hr
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9 +7%
91.8 dB
Redmi Note 6 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 166 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.755 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.14 W/kg 1.476 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

