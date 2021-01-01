Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Note 8T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 16% longer battery life (125 vs 108 hours)
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 166K)
- Reverse charging feature
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 315 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (592 against 464 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|80.2%
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|99.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|46.4 ms
|Contrast
|4608:1
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 +17%
370
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Redmi Note 8T +5%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 +20%
200089
166132
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9 +24%
18:00 hr
14:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9 +27%
18:09 hr
14:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9 +27%
34:52 hr
27:19 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (15th and 106th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4224 x 3136
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|28.21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.74 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.14 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. It has a better performance, battery life, and design.
Cast your vote
167 (50.5%)
164 (49.5%)
Total votes: 331