Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 163K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (127 vs 114 hours)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (570 against 423 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S +35%
570 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +34%
1735
Honor 10X Lite
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +64%
267752
Honor 10X Lite
163673

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 18 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +35%
19:12 hr
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +5%
16:30 hr
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +11%
41:30 hr
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (10th and 54th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite
9. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite
10. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish