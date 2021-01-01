Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1111:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
570 nits
Honor 9 Lite +7%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9S +11%
84.5%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 18 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Honor 9 Lite +5%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date April 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
