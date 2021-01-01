Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Comes with 1270 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3750 mAh
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 162K)
- Shows 31% longer battery life (127 vs 97 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (570 against 458 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Optical image stabilization
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Weighs 38 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.5%
|82%
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|34 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|1111:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +72%
566
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +35%
1735
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +65%
267752
162652
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|18 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +43%
19:12 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +31%
16:30 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +71%
41:30 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.
