Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Nova 8 SE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 SE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Huawei Nova 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 269K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Nova 8 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1111:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
576 nits
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9S
84.5%
Nova 8 SE +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +1%
575
Nova 8 SE
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S
1765
Nova 8 SE +1%
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S
269459
Nova 8 SE +12%
303124
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (256th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S
19:12 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S
41:30 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2020
Release date April 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 SE. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

