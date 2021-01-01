Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Nokia 4.2




Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Nokia 4.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 93K)
  • Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (568 against 419 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 92%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34 ms 42 ms
Contrast 1111:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S +36%
568 nits
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9S +10%
84.5%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 505
GPU clock 750 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +216%
563
Nokia 4.2
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +112%
1756
Nokia 4.2
829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +192%
273309
Nokia 4.2
93738
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 18 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S
19:12 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S
41:30 hr
Nokia 4.2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Nokia 4.2 +8%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

