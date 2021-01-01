Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.