Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Nokia 7.1

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
VS
Нокиа 7.1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Nokia 7.1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 132K)
  • Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3060 mAh
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (127 vs 80 hours)
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (568 against 490 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Nokia 7.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 100%
PWM Not detected 2315 Hz
Response time 34 ms 31 ms
Contrast 1111:1 1603:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S +16%
568 nits
Nokia 7.1
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9S +5%
84.5%
Nokia 7.1
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 509
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +105%
563
Nokia 7.1
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +45%
1756
Nokia 7.1
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +106%
273309
Nokia 7.1
132747
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 18 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +81%
19:12 hr
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +75%
16:30 hr
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +102%
41:30 hr
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Nokia 7.1 +11%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2018
Release date April 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
