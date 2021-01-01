Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Shows 84% longer battery life (127 vs 69 hours)
- Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 168K)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.5%
|82.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +73%
566
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +21%
1735
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +59%
267752
168624
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (178th and 284th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +78%
19:12 hr
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +73%
16:30 hr
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +44%
41:30 hr
28:64 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4