Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4310 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (801 against 584 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 277K)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 37 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1111:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
583
F19 Pro Plus 5G +6%
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1765
F19 Pro Plus 5G +9%
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
277878
F19 Pro Plus 5G +12%
310992
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (257th and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (100% in 48 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
41:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 324 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S.
