Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.