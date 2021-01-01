Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.