Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
VS
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 173K)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (127 vs 102 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (619 against 570 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 98.4%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 34 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
570 nits
Galaxy A41 +9%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9S
84.5%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +85%
566
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +45%
1735
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +54%
267752
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Ranking List (178th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 18 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +34%
19:12 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +1%
16:30 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +72%
41:30 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (10th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Galaxy A41 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (61.9%)
8 (38.1%)
Total votes: 21

