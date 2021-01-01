Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A41
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 173K)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (127 vs 102 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (619 against 570 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 58 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|431 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.5%
|85.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|114.9%
|98.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|34 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1111:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +85%
566
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +45%
1735
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +54%
267752
173673
AnTuTu Ranking List (178th and 276th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|18.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +34%
19:12 hr
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +1%
16:30 hr
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +72%
41:30 hr
24:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (10th and 102nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.
