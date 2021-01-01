Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 169K)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (127 vs 98 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 335 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 141.5%
PWM Not detected 119 Hz
Response time 34 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S +5%
570 nits
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9S
84.5%
Galaxy A50 +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +69%
566
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +45%
1735
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +58%
267752
Galaxy A50
169800
AnTuTu Ranking List (178th and 280th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 18 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S +57%
19:12 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S +5%
16:30 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S +70%
41:30 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Galaxy A50 +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
69 (75.8%)
22 (24.2%)
Total votes: 91

