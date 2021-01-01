Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9S vs Galaxy M21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy M21

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 180K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9S
vs
Galaxy M21

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.5% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 114.9% 141.3%
PWM Not detected 215 Hz
Response time 34 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1111:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9S
570 nits
Galaxy M21 +5%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +63%
566
Galaxy M21
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9S +30%
1735
Galaxy M21
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9S +48%
267752
Galaxy M21
180633
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (178th and 259th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 18 GB 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 9S
19:12 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 9S
41:30 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB
Galaxy M21 +3%
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
72 (60%)
48 (40%)
Total votes: 120

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi 9 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 9X
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei P40 Lite E
6. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A51
9. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish